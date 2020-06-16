  1. Politics
Parliament’s closed session starts with Maj. Gen. Bagheri in attendance

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – The closed session of the Parliament has kicked off with Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri in attendance.

Bagheri, accompanied by a host of other officials of the Armed Forces’ Staff, is slated to brief lawmakers on defense issues of the country.

Earlier in on Saturday, MP Salimi has broken out the news of this session.

Next on the agenda of lawmakers on Tuesday is conferring on ways to strengthen and revise the structure of the Parliament, Salimi added.

Parliamentarians also held another closed session with Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi and Oil Minister Zanganeh in attendance on June 9.

