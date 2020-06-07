Trump's offer for talks proves Iran's authority: Shamkhani

"Having their mission accomplished, Iranian oil tankers are now on their way back home," he wrote.

"This means the active resistance strategy has worked and those stupids who sought to restrict us are now sieged in Iran's authority," he added.

"Appeals made by Trump and Hook for holding talks with Iran are a proof for this fact."

The remarks come as ‘excited’ Trump thanked Iran for the release of Michael White in a tweet, adding “Don’t wait until after US Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!”

However, the history of President Trump’s behavior proves his dishonesty, in Iran's view. Iranian authorities have dismissed claims by the United States administration that a recent prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran was the outcome of successful negotiations between the two sides.

Shamkhani said on Friday that US President Donald Trump is trying to use the release of American national Michael White from Iranian custody as a political gimmick as he seeks to divert public attention from his numerous failures. “The prisoner swap has not been the result of negotiations and no talks will be held in the future (between the US and Iran),” said Shamkhani in a post on his Twitter page.

Secretary of Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei also reacted to a tweet by US President Donald Trump who had called for negotiations with Tehran.

“Trump has said that now it’s time to come and negotiate with him. Negotiation with you is a poison even after you come out of this self-made quagmire,” Rezaei tweeted on Friday night.

"Right now you are stuck in a quagmire," he added.

