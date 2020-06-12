China emphasizes safeguarding JCPOA, UNSCR 2231

In a tweet on Friday, the Chinese Mission to UN wrote about the letter of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to the Chairman of UN Security Council, Nicolas de Riviere, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

Wang Yi further stressed the full commitment of Beijing to maintain the authority of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the effectiveness of JCPOA.

“In a letter to @antonioguterresand President of #UNSC @NDeRiviere, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated China’s position on the Iranian nuclear issue, stressing that China is firmly committed to upholding the authority of #UNSCR2231 and the efficacy of #JCPOA,” the tweet said.

“All provisions of #UNSCR2231, including arms-related arrangements, should be earnestly implemented. The US is no longer #JCPOA participant and has no right to demand #UNSC invoke a snap-back. The only way to move forward is to effectively safeguard & implement JCPOA,” Chinese Mission to the UN wrote.

The United States has threatened that if the Security Council does not comply with Washington's request for an extension of Iran's arms embargo, it will seek to activate the trigger mechanism as a participant in the JCPOA and return to all anti-Iranian sanctions.

