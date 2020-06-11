More prisoners likely to be exchanged between Iran, US: Mousavi

Emphasizing Iran's readiness for prisoners swap between Tehran and Washington, Mouasvi said "We have repeatedly stated how and in what ways we can release Iranian hostages in the United States and return them to the country."

He went on to say that the number of Americans detained in Iran due to security-related crimes is clear and known.

"Given the goodwill of some countries, including the Swiss government and ambassador, a proposal was made to release these people on a humanitarian basis, and we also took some actions in this regard," he said.

"If there will be grounds for prisoners swap between two countries, we will pursue the innocence of the Iranian citizens who are accused of circumventing the US unilateral and baseless sanctions," Mousavi noted.

"We will do our best to release them," he stressed.

