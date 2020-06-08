Taheri's case reveals US oppression against Iranians: deputy FM

“We are glad for the release Dr. Taheri after months of intensive efforts and continuous follow-ups by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in close coordination with various institutions of the country and also with the cooperation of the Swiss government,” said Jaberi Ansari in a welcoming ceremony of Majid Taheri at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on Monday morning.

“A few days ago, Dr. Sirous Asgari returned to the country after he was acquitted of false charges,” he added.

“One of the main tasks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the executor of foreign policy, is to follow the affairs of Iranian citizens,” Jaberi Andari noted, adding, “Unfortunately, due to unilateral and oppressive US sanctions, some Iranian citizens, including Dr. Taheri, were subjected to false accusations.”

“It’s our main duty to follow up on the cases of Iranian citizens who did not commit any violations but faced special cases in the framework of US maximum pressure against Iran,” he said.

Dr. Taheri's case revealed the oppression of the United States against the government, the nation and the citizens of Iran, he added.

Majid Taheri, an Iranian physician who had been imprisoned by the United States on alleged charges of violating illegal US sanctions, arrived in Tehran this morning.

He was released after 16 months of detention through a prisoner swap with Michael White.

Upon arrival, he told reporters that charges against him were false and unfair. Taheri said he was helping Iranian researchers at the University of Tehran develop an anti-cancer vaccine.

He appreciated the efforts of Iranian officials and the government, especially Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for securing his release.

Meanwhile, Tehran has stressed that there have been no direct talks between Iran and US governments over the recent prisoner swap. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday that the Swiss government has facilitated the exchange.

ZZ/4943957