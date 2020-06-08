Trump's tweets have no sign of US' seriousness for talks with Iran

In his weekly presser on Monday, Rabiei was asked about Trump’s remarks after the recent prisoner swap who had called for talks with Iran. He responded that Tehran does not see any trace of truth in these tweets.

“No sign of US administration’s inclination towards serious and effective talks can be seen in these tweets. If America is eager to hold talks with Iran, it can return to the JCPOA and continue talks with Iran along with the remaining parties to the accord.”

Pointing to the recent prisoner exchange, he said “we hope that the process of releasing Iranian prisoners in the United States will continue and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to exchange all Iranian prisoners jailed in the United States.”

He also referred to the swap of some Iranian and American prisoners and emphasized, “drastic steps were taken in this regard over the past week in a way that we managed to release three Iranian scientists who had been jailed in the US.”

With the efforts made in this regard, “we could return three Iranian scientists namely Dr. Talebi, Dr. Asgari and Dr. Soleimani to the country from the United States who had taken salient steps for improvind Iran's science.”

