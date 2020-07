In a tweet on Friday, Haji Mirzaei congratulated Iranian students on winning four medals in the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad and wished them prosperity.

Iranian students won one gold, two silvers, and one bronze medals in the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad in Turkey.

Mohammad Shahabuddin Daneshvar won one gold, Ramin Asempour and Mohammad Aryan Taghvaei Arabi both received bronze and Amir Mahboubi earned one bronze medal in the competition.

