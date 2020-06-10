Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 10

Arman-e Melli:
Analyst: Iran should not pin hope on Trump’s defeat
Ebtekar:
Erdogan-Trump’s agreement on Libya
CIA spy in IRGC Quds Force sentenced to death: Judiciary spox
Ettela’at:
Hezbollah becoming stronger by the day: Zionist regime’s head
Rouhani: E-government to be completed by 2021
Moscow’s strong opposition to extension of arms embargo on Iran
Iran:
Iran population growth rate fall below 1%
Cooperation of all countries needed to defeat covid-19 pandemic: Rouhani
Vaezi: Better for Republicans to think about eliminating racism in US
Javan:
Fukuyama: America destined to decline / world order to be destroyed
Unprecedented social tensions underneath ash of protests in America
Donyaye Eghtesad;
Russia voices firm opposition to extension of Iran arms embargo
Kayhan:
US’ C-130 aircraft crashes at Camp Taji
American analysts: American people’s protest unprecedented in US history
