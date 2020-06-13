Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 13

Arman-e Melli:
Trump starting point for collapse of West
Unveiling Saudi terrorist acts against Iran
Aramco incident an excuse to extend arms embargo
Aftab:
Trump's unprecedented action against an international body
US imposed sanctions on The Hague too
Ebtekar:
Zarif reacts to US sanction against The Hague
Etela'at:
Zarif: US has no right to abuse UN, IAEA to vilify Iran
Iran:
Beijing opposes extending Iran's arms embargo
Kayhan:
Russia, China say 'No' to US for extension of Iran's arms embargo
