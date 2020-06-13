Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 13

Arman-e Melli:

Trump starting point for collapse of West

Unveiling Saudi terrorist acts against Iran

Aramco incident an excuse to extend arms embargo

Aftab:

Trump's unprecedented action against an international body

US imposed sanctions on The Hague too

Ebtekar:

Zarif reacts to US sanction against The Hague

Etela'at:

Zarif: US has no right to abuse UN, IAEA to vilify Iran

Iran:

Beijing opposes extending Iran's arms embargo

Kayhan:

Russia, China say 'No' to US for extension of Iran's arms embargo

