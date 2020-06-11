  1. Politics
Jun 11, 2020, 9:46 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 11

Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 11

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Thursday, June 11.

Arman-e Melli:

Rouhani: China, Russia should stand against US’ conspiracy

Aftab:

US' three failed paths to maintain arms embargo

Ebtekar:

Russia, China defend Iran against US sanctions

Etemad:

Iran’s Central Bank strongly criticizes Seoul's illegal act of withholding Iran's funds

Moscow announces readiness to negotiate with Washington over Syria

Ettela'at:

Fukuyama: Corona leads to decline of United States

Energy min.: More than 50 dams to be operational by next year

Iran:

Iran preparing to host foreign tourists

Javan:

Gen. Salami: Moving ships in high seas from Persian Gulf to Venezuela exercise of authority

ZZ/

News Code 159674

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News