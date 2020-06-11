Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 11

Arman-e Melli:
Rouhani: China, Russia should stand against US’ conspiracy
Aftab:
US' three failed paths to maintain arms embargo
Ebtekar:
Russia, China defend Iran against US sanctions
Etemad:
Iran’s Central Bank strongly criticizes Seoul's illegal act of withholding Iran's funds
Moscow announces readiness to negotiate with Washington over Syria
Ettela'at:
Fukuyama: Corona leads to decline of United States
Energy min.: More than 50 dams to be operational by next year
Iran:
Iran preparing to host foreign tourists
Javan:
Gen. Salami: Moving ships in high seas from Persian Gulf to Venezuela exercise of authority
