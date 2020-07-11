'Ensuring Zionists' regional security top priority of US'

In a televised interview Qassem said the most significant issue of Lebanon is not Iran-US conflict but that between Hezballah and the Zionist regime.

"Hezbollah is part of Lebanon that has ensured the sovereignty of the country and this is the issue that the US and Zionists cannot accept," he said.

He added that by imposing pressures, the US wants the Hezbollah to retreat but that may never come true.

Qassem unannounced support for the incumbent Lebanese government and said Hezbollah is a part of this government.

In his earlier remarks in late May, he had said that the coronavirus pandemic has put the Tel Aviv regime in difficulties as it did so to Lebanon but Zionists know that Hezbollah will give a harsh response to any aggression even under the outbreak of the virus.

He said Zionists' hostile activities against Lebanon are not restricted to coronavirus pandemic.

Answering a question about the messages the Zionist transmit for Hezbollah in Syria he said, "they have their own messages and we have ours but in case one from Hezbollah is targeted in Syria, we will give a response, for sure."

