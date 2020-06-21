Hezbollah threatens Israeli regime with precision-guided missiles

Different sensitive places across the Israeli regime are displayed on the screen as audio clips of Hezbollah Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah are heard threatening to rain down missiles on them.

“Today, we can not only hit the city of Tel Aviv but also, if God wants and with his help, we can hit very precise targets within Tel Aviv,” Nasrallah can be heard saying.

“We can also hurt anywhere within occupied Palestine,” he adds.

At the end of the video, text in Hebrew and Arabic appears saying, “Whatever you do to block the way — it’s already over and done with.”

