Hezbollah not seeking war but ready to respond to invasions

The United States cannot be the "source of justice", Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General while delivering a speech in mourning ceremonies of Muharram on Tuesday, adding that the Resistance and struggle against the Zionist regime is the only solution,

Hezbollah does not seek war, but it will respond to any Israel invasion against Lebanon, which is what happened in recent days, Sheikh Naim Qassem warned.

He went on to say, "If we didn't respond to Israeli enemies, they would continue to invade our nation."

It is the Zionist regime that has violated the sovereignty of Lebanon and no one is protecting Lebanon except the Lebanese youth, he added.

On August 5, Al-Manar TV said that Israeli warplanes had carried out two raids in the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Mahmudiya, about 12 km (7.5 miles) from the borders of the occupied territories.

On Friday, Hezbollah responded to the attack by firing several rockets at occupied territories.

