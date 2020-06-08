Leader thanks crew of oil tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela

In a message on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the 'jihadi' act of oil tankers’ crew and captains for delivering fuel to Venezuela.

He described the delivery of fuel to the sanction-hit country as a ‘great job’. The Leader also noted the act has led to enhancing the country’s pride.

He further wished the crew more success.

Last month, five Iranian tankers delivered much-needed gasoline to the Latin American country facing a fuel crisis. The shipments were warmly embraced by Venezuelan people who stormed Twitter to thank Iran.

The legal trade between Iran and Venezuela have stirred the wrath of the US administration in Washington as both countries are under illegal sanctions imposed by the White House.

