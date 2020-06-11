Some had warned of war prior to sending fuel tankers to Venezuela

The Islamic Republic of Iran has decided to send fuel tankers to one of its friends, Venezuela, which is under the most severe sanctions, said Rezaei on Thursday.

When Iran sent the ships to Venezuela, some said, "Don't go, there will be a war", he added, saying that of course, they had also threatened but Iran decided to send fuel tankers to Venezuela despite the threats.

Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys both prudence and courage, he stressed.

Last month, five Iranian tankers delivered much-needed gasoline to the Latin American country facing a fuel crisis. The shipments were warmly embraced by Venezuelan people who stormed Twitter to thank Iran.

The legal trade between Iran and Venezuela have stirred the wrath of the US administration in Washington as both countries are under illegal sanctions imposed by the White House.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a message termed the shipment of Iranian fuel to Venezuela as a sign of Tehran-Caracas solidarity.

ZZ/4946938