Petchem production capacity to increase 35% in current year: official

He made the remarks on Wed. on the sidelines of his visit to the different units of one of the petrochemical complexes in the country.

He pointed to the plan of increasing the production capacity of propylene in the smartening process of the petrochemical industry and put the current production capacity of propylene in the country at more than 950,000 tons.

Presently, the country is facing a shortage of propylene and for this reason, planning has been made for increasing production capacity of propylene in petrochemical industry, he stated.

“We have targeted production of 12 strategic products from propylene in the current year [started March 21, 2020], based on which the demand of downstream industries will be met” he added.

The deputy oil minister pointed out that 16 petrochemical projects, valued at over $11 billion, will be put into operation in the current year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called the current year as a prosperous and golden year for Iran’s petrochemical industry and added, “according to the scheduled program, a number of 16 petrochemical projects will be inaugurated by yearend but it is likely that three to four of these projects would be put into operation with delay due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.”

