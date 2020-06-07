Trump’s talks offer not worth consideration: official

“Our problem with US leaders is their behavior as they always act against building trust,” Second Brigadier General Rasoul Sanaeirad, deputy head of the Ideological-Political Bureau at the office of the Leader. “With his withdrawal from the JCPOA, Trump also increased this distrust between the Iranian nation and American officials.”

Pointing to the history of Trump administration’s withdrawal from international accords in the past few years, he added that one should be vigilant towards talks offer by the US President who is being under criticism for its internal and international performance and has an uncertain future.

The remarks come as the ‘excited’ Trump thanked Iran for the release of Michael White in a tweet, adding “Don’t wait until after U.S. Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!”

US President seeks to take advantage of negotiation with Iran as a tool, Sanaeirad said. “Trump talks about these issues to help him in the upcoming presidential election while dishonesty is evident in his tone; because of this and according to earlier behaviors of Trump, it seems that his message is not worth consideration.”

The late founder of Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini also had noted that we don’t have problem with Americans if they behave properly, however, they have proved seeking to take advantage of situations for their own aims, added the commander.

Now we are hearing from Democrats that they will not return to the JCPOA and want to negotiate with Iran under new conditions, this is while a Democrat president has signed the JCPOA, noted the official.

“Trump is one of the main opponents of the JCPOA, and in addition to the violation of the deal, he ordered the terrorist act of assassinating the global hero of the fight against terrorism; all of these indicate that Mr Trump is not qualified for sending or receiving messages.”

