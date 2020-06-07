Parliament not to allow negotiations with murderer of Martyr Soleimani: MP

He noted it is for years that the US relies on racism, colonialism and it seeks domination on oppressed nations through waging war and causing bloodshed.

The Iranian MP remained that Iranians have not forgotten the US withdrawal from the JCPOA and assassination of IRGC Commander Lt. General Soleimani in Baghdad.

"Holding talks with the murderer of IRGC Commander Lt. General Soleimani [i.e. Trump] will bring nothing but 'eternal shame' and Iranian Parliamentarians will not allow this to take place."

The remarks come as the ‘excited’ Trump thanked Iran for the release of Michael White in a tweet, adding “Don’t wait until after US Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!”

However, the history of President Trump’s behavior proves his dishonesty, in Iran's view.

In similar remarks, Second Brigadier General Rasoul Sanaeirad, deputy head of the Ideological-Political Bureau at the office of the Leader said on Sunday that “Our problem with US leaders is their behavior as they always act against building trust."

“With his withdrawal from the JCPOA, Trump also increased this distrust between the Iranian nation and American officials.”

US President seeks to take advantage of negotiation with Iran as a tool, Sanaeirad said.

“Trump talks about these issues to help him in the upcoming presidential election while dishonesty is evident in his tone; because of this and according to earlier behaviors of Trump, it seems that his message is not worth consideration,” he added.

