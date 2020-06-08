Sticking to JCPOA sole way to tackle nuclear issue: China

“The US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and maximum pressure on Iran lies at the root of the Iranian nuclear crisis,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying tweeted on Monday.

She stressed that “upholding and implementing the JCPOA is the only right way out of the Iranian nuclear issue.”

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump took an illegal and unilateral decision to end Washington’s participation in the nuclear deal and re-impose the sanctions that the agreement had lifted, in defiance of the fact that the accord has been endorsed by the UN Security Council in the form of Resolution 2231.

Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is merely peaceful as also asserted by other signatories of the JCPOA.

Ever since withdrawing from the agreement, Washington has launched a so-called maximum pressure campaign against Tehran, seeking to pressure it with a growing list of widespread sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

Trump has been trying to bring Iran to the negotiation table for a new deal.

Iran, however, has reiterated that it will not enter into negotiations with the United States unless Washington returns to the 2015 nuclear deal that it has unilaterally quit.

