Boosting domestic production, prerequisite for supporting non-oil exports: envoy

He made the remarks on Mon. and added, “to boom production sector in the country, supporting promotion of non-oil exports is inevitable.”

Abdolkhani emphasized the need for taking practical steps in materializing objectives of ‘boosting domestic production’ as motto of the current year named after by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and added, “supporting promotion of non-oil commodities is inevitable for booming production in the country.”

Strengthening trade and business infrastructures, facilitating foreign trade especially with neighboring states, encouraging presence of economic enterprises and institutions in target markets, supporting national pavilions in specialized international exhibitions and also backing up commercial envoys in export target markets and also markets of other countries will certainly help improve domestic production sector significantly, he stressed.

Many high-quality products are manufactured in the country with proper packages in a completely competitive environment, he said and called for the government to throw its weights behind exports and export activities.

Registering companies and taking effective measures such as assembling goods and re-export is one of the most important strategies for having strong presence in the target markets, he added.

