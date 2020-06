Arman-e Melli:

Detained Iranian scientist in US, Asgari, to return home

Political earthquake hit American cities

Ettela’at:

Health Min. warns of increased COVID-19 infections

Gov. spokesman: Coronavirus inflicted some $6.3 billion damage to 13 job categories

Javan:

Fever of capturing the White House

Shargh:

Rouhani, Ashraf Ghani discuss Afghanistan peace talks

Kayhan:

Imam Khomeini: American nation will also gradually wake up

Leader: US has started process of its own destruction

