Headlines of Iranian dailies on Jun. 1

Ebtekar:

Curfew imposed in 25 US cities

Zagros forests still burning

Ettela’at:

Iran completes cycle of space technology

Extensive wildfire in Zagros forests endangering wildlife

Javan:

Ghalibaf vows to start changes from Parliament

Coronavirus neither eliminated nor weakened

US Army’s armed vehicles in streets

Kayhan:

New York Times: America is a tinderbox

Army, IRGC’s helicopters dispatched to put out Zagros forests’ wildfire

Iran Foreign Ministry: America should listen to voice of its people, change its policies

MAH