Headlines of Iranian dailies on Jun. 1

Ebtekar:
Curfew imposed in 25 US cities
Zagros forests still burning
Ettela’at:
Iran completes cycle of space technology
Extensive wildfire in Zagros forests endangering wildlife
Javan:
Ghalibaf vows to start changes from Parliament
Coronavirus neither eliminated nor weakened
US Army’s armed vehicles in streets
Kayhan:
New York Times: America is a tinderbox
Army, IRGC’s helicopters dispatched to put out Zagros forests’ wildfire
Iran Foreign Ministry: America should listen to voice of its people, change its policies
