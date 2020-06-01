  1. Politics
Jun 1, 2020, 8:32 AM

Headlines of Iranian dailies on Jun. 1

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iranian dailies on Monday, June 1.

Ebtekar:

Curfew imposed in 25 US cities

Zagros forests still burning

Ettela’at:

Iran completes cycle of space technology

Extensive wildfire in Zagros forests endangering wildlife

Javan:

Ghalibaf vows to start changes from Parliament

Coronavirus neither eliminated nor weakened

US Army’s armed vehicles in streets

Kayhan:

Curfew in 25 American cities

New York Times: America is a tinderbox

Army, IRGC’s helicopters dispatched to put out Zagros forests’ wildfire

Iran Foreign Ministry: America should listen to voice of its people, change its policies

MAH

