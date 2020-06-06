Headlines of Iranian dailies on June 6

Ebtekar:

Rouhani urges for following unblocking of Iran’s assets in foreign banks

Ettela’at:

America warns Israeli regime over West Bank annexation

Deputy health minister: COVID-19 outbreak will aggravate with current conditions

Iran:

Protests in streets; war in the White House

Holding Bible to justify violence against Americans is ‘shameful’: Rouhani

Javan:

Supporters of US are embarrassed: Leader

The wall of White House between people, Trump

Trump pleads for negotiating with Tehran amid protests

Kayhan:

Leader: Not being afraid of enemies is a precondition for transformation

Situation in America similar to those of collapsing regimes: CIA experts

Hamshahri:

Iran becomes first destination of COVID-19’s second wave

