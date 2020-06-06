Headlines of Iranian dailies on June 6

Ebtekar:
Rouhani urges for following unblocking of Iran’s assets in foreign banks
Ettela’at:
America warns Israeli regime over West Bank annexation
Deputy health minister: COVID-19 outbreak will aggravate with current conditions
Iran:
Protests in streets; war in the White House
Holding Bible to justify violence against Americans is ‘shameful’: Rouhani
Javan:
Supporters of US are embarrassed: Leader
The wall of White House between people, Trump
Trump pleads for negotiating with Tehran amid protests
Kayhan:
Leader: Not being afraid of enemies is a precondition for transformation
Situation in America similar to those of collapsing regimes: CIA experts
Hamshahri:
Iran becomes first destination of COVID-19’s second wave
MAH
