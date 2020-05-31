Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 31

Kayhan
US-Saudi aggression's mercenaries flee from Marib
Amid unrests: US can’t breath
Indebted Europe calls for Iran’s full compliance to JCPOA
Iran
US burning in wrath of protesters against racism
Arman Melli
E3 react to US decision on ending sanctions waivers
Trump’s war against social media
Etela’at
US riots continue following death of black citizen
Rouhani calls for people’s coop. in fight against coronavirus
Etemad
Americans on streets, Trump in Twitter
Ebtekar
COVID-19, Trade War, and now brutal murder of black citizen put Trump into crisis
Aftab
There could be a civil war in US
MR
