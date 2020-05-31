  1. Iran
May 31, 2020, 8:26 AM

Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 31

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iranian dailies on Sunday, May 31.

Kayhan

US-Saudi aggression's mercenaries flee from Marib

Amid unrests: US can’t breath

Indebted Europe calls for Iran’s full compliance to JCPOA

US burning in wrath of protesters against racism

Arman Melli

E3 react to US decision on ending sanctions waivers

Trump’s war against social media

Etela’at

US riots continue following death of black citizen

Rouhani calls for people’s coop. in fight against coronavirus

Etemad

Americans on streets, Trump in Twitter

Ebtekar

COVID-19, Trade War, and now brutal murder of black citizen put Trump into crisis

Aftab

There could be a civil war in US

MR

