May 31, 2020, 11:28 PM

Mousavi asks American journalist not to be arrogant

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Reacting to American journalist Barbara Slavin's reaction to Iranian FM Zarif's Saturday tweet where he criticized racism in the US, the foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi in a tweet urged Slavin not to be so arrogant regarding the racism conditions in the US.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its twitter account on Saturday called for the world to wage war against racism.

Barbara Slavin reacted to Zarif's tweet, writing "Fix your own country first. We’ll fix ours."

Mousavi reacted to her tweet, writing "Look at the graphics. Certainly, you noticed that. But you're so used to lecturing others, that it feels awkward to be reminded that YOU "should not be so arrogant as to tell Iran. You're on firmer ground when it comes to" US."

