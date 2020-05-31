US should listen to its people, change its bankrupt policies: Foreign Ministry

“Failed to keep its promise of stopping wasting money on foreign adventurism & embattled in a Covid19 crisis of its own making, US regime now employs army, 'vicious dogs & ominous weapons' to intimidate protesters,” wrote Iran Foreign Ministry in reaction to the protest rallies in the US due death of an American black man George Floyd by the US police.

“Instead, the US should listen to its ppl & change its bankrupt policies.” It added.

Last night, US President Donald Trump in a tweet wrote, “Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe.”

“They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen,” he added.

“That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir; they love it, and good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice!,” Trump said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also slammed the United States for its brutal behavior towards African Americans, calling on the world to ramp up war against racism.

Tweeting on Saturday, he wrote “Some don't think 'Black Lives Matter',” pointing to an international activist movement, originating in the African-American community, that campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards black people.

"To those of us who do: it is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism," he wrote, noting "Time for a World Against Racism."

The condemnation came three days after disturbing footage surfaced online showing the police officer, Derek Chauvin, choking unarmed George Floyd to death after forcing him to the ground and pinning him down with his knee.

His death by the US police has caused a ripple of protests throughout the US, turning the country into a battlefield between police and demonstrators.

