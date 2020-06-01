“Knee-on-neck” technique is nothing new: Zarif to US

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif wrote, “the “knee-on-neck” technique is nothing new: Same cabal—who’ve admitted to habitually “lie, cheat, steal”—have been employing it on 80M Iranian for 2 yrs, calling it “maximum pressure”.

“It hasn’t brought us to our knees. Nor will it abase African-Americans,” Zarif added.

Earlier, Zarif has also slammed the United States for its brutal behavior towards African Americans, calling on the world to ramp up war against racism.

Tweeting on Saturday, he wrote “some don't think 'Black Lives Matter',” pointing to an international activist movement, originating in the African-American community, that campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards black people.

"To those of us who do: it is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism," he wrote, noting "Time for a World Against Racism."

The condemnation came three days after disturbing footage surfaced online showing the police officer, Derek Chauvin, choking unarmed George Floyd to death after forcing him to the ground and pinning him down with his knee.

MA/4939691