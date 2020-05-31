  1. Politics
May 31, 2020, 9:00 PM

Trump postpones G7 summit to at least September

Trump postpones G7 summit to at least September

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump has announced he is postponing the G7 until at least September and wants to invite four additional countries to the summit.

Trump is to postpone a G7 meeting planned for next month and wants to expand the group to include Australia, Russia, South Korea, and India, according to CNN.

"I'm postponing it because I don't feel as a G7 it probably represents what's going on in the world. It's a very outdated group of countries," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday.

The US President had recently said he planned to host the G7 in person later next month but has faced a mixed and uncertain response from other G7 leaders on attending the summit in person amid the pandemic.

The G7 is comprised of the US, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

ZZ/PR

News Code 159277

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News