Police seize 304 kg of illicit drugs in South Khorasan

Police Chief of South Khorasan province Second Brigadier General Majid Shoja made the announcement on Sunday, saying said following intelligence operations, the anti-narcotic forces of the province confiscated 304 kg of various illicit drugs in a single operation.

254 kg of hashish and 50 of opium have been busted, he said.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

FA/ IRN 83806096