Signs of decline of ‘Great Satan’ has become ‘more apparent’ than ever: Shamkhani

In a tweet on Monday, he wrote, “the claim of US superpower, threat of waging war, assassination and sanctions were turned ‘null and void’ by the presence of Iranian oil tankers in Caribbean.”

The great lie of the democracy and freedom was disclosed with escape of US President Trump to the basement of his dark palace for the fear of the US people, he added.

Shamkhani reiterated that the signs of decline of the Great Satan, United States, has become more apparent than ever.

Earlier in a tweet on Saturday, Shamkhani wrote, “empty boasting of #Trump's team amid the decline of the US has accelerated.

“Successive failures in front of the axis of resistance and international conflicts; abroad economic crisis, catastrophic health system, restriction of media, deep social & security crisis; at home are undeniable,” he added.

