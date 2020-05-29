Iran owes its glory, dignity to those who are not afraid of enemy: Shamkhani

By publishing an image of one of sailors of Iranian tanker, carrying fuel to the Bolivarian country of Venezuela, in a tweet on Thu., he wrote, “If Iranian flag is still standing, it is because of the efforts and zeal of those people who sincerely sacrifice themselves and are not afraid of any enemy.”

“Sometimes on the front lines of the Sacred Defense and sanctuary, sometimes in the fight against the evil coronavirus, and sometimes in the global arena of humiliating sanctions on the decks of tankers. May God shed peace upon you, the heroes of my homeland,” Shamkhani wrote.

MA/4936450