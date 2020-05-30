US decision to cut ties with WHO to weaken intl. results: Borrell

In a tweet on Saturday, Borrell wrote, “We urge the #US to reconsider its announced decision on breaking ties with the @WHO. Actions that weaken international results must be avoided.”

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would make good on his threat to withdraw from the World Health Organization, an unprecedented move that could undermine the global coronavirus response and make it more difficult to stamp out other disease threats.

Trump has criticized the United Nations health agency for failing to quickly sound the alarm when the novel virus emerged and accused it of helping China cover up the threat it posed.

