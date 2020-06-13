US' cutting of intl. bodies funding has negative impact on whole world

He made the remarks at a meeting of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Expressing his regret over the US unilateral sanctions, the budget cuts of international organizations, and its devastating consequences for the global fight against COVID-19, the Iranian envoy called for collective efforts of the world community to achieve a more inclusive, sustainable, and flexible economic recovery.

"Such actions should be condemned because they have a negative impact on humanity and the whole world," Gharibabadi said.

He expressed gratitude for UNIDO's efforts in the fight against the outbreak of the coronavirus and urged collaborative cooperation among world countries and international organizations in this regard.

