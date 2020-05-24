Iran's defense readiness at utmost level: Brig. Gen. Hajizadeh

"Presently, the economy sector is the subject that all of us should pay specific attention to," he added in an interview on Sunday on the sidelines of Eid al-Fitr prayers.

He said the existing concerns about Iran's defense power are baseless and a plot planned by the enemies to distract and disturb the Iranian nation.

“Thank God Iran is powerful and the enemies are worried about this,” he said.

Iranian Ministry of Defense [MoD] released a statement on May 23, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Liberation of Khoramshahr [Khordad 3], announcing that increasing the advanced power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the winning strategies taken against the Global Arrogance.

With closely and careful observation of developments in the global level and precise understanding of conspiracies of the arrogant power, “we believe that progressive increasing power is the main strategy of the noble nation of Islamic Iran.”

