Iran ready to share COVID-19 experiences with African countries: Zarif

"Congratulations on Africa Day 2020, reminding us of the brave struggles of Africans against oppression," he tweeted.

"Iran has always been, and will forever be, a reliable partner of all fraternal African nations," he added.

"Amid Covid-19 ready to share our experience and expertise to help save lives," he noted.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on May 25, 1963.

It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.

