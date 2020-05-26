Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 26

Arman Melli:
2nd Iranian tanker arrived in Venezuela; defeating sanctions, deepening friendships
Ebtekar:
Ditching sanctions in America’s backyard
Ettela’at:
Zionism virus to be uprooted in region: Leader
Rouhani: We hope Americans would not make any mistake
Javan:
Authority of tankers before America's eyes
Khorasan:
US humiliation in El Palito
Donyaye Eghtesad:
Fortune docks at El Palito
US adds China to sanctions list
Kayhan:
Ansarullah: Riyadh should wait for our firm response
US humiliation in the Caribbean
MAH
