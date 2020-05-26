Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 26

Arman Melli:

2nd Iranian tanker arrived in Venezuela; defeating sanctions, deepening friendships

Ebtekar:

Ditching sanctions in America’s backyard

Ettela’at:

Zionism virus to be uprooted in region: Leader

Rouhani: We hope Americans would not make any mistake

Javan:

Authority of tankers before America's eyes

Khorasan:

US humiliation in El Palito



Donyaye Eghtesad:

Fortune docks at El Palito

US adds China to sanctions list

Kayhan:

Ansarullah: Riyadh should wait for our firm response

US humiliation in the Caribbean

MAH