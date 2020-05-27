Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 27

Arman Melli

- How did JCPOA cause Iranian tankers to move freely in intl. waters?

- Before UNSCR 2231, every country could inspect or seize Iranian vessels

Asia

- Refugees and challenges of human rights

Aftab

- Specifications of Iranian gasoline in Venezuela: high quality with fair & reasonable price

Ebtekar

- Rouhani calls on Switzerland to play effective role against US illegal moves

- Solving problems in country, most important revolutionary move: Larijani

Etemad

- WHO warns against growing trend of COVID-19

- Poverty caused by COVID-19 to exacerbate in world

- Delay of South Korea in releasing Iran’s blocked assets!

Ettela’at

- Europe must take practical and effective steps to save JCPOA: Rouhani

- End of US leadership in world ‘nearing’: EU’s Borrell

Iran

- Pres. Rouhani emphasizes more activation of Swiss Humanitarian Trade Agreement [SHTA]

Javan

- US leadership in world has come to an end: Borrell

Donya-e-Eqtesad

- Corona shock as narrated by economic enterprises

Seday-e Eslahat

- Iranian tanker ‘Fortune’, symbol of bravery of Iran and Venezuela: Maduro

Kayhan

- Netanyahu drags Israel into fire with annexation of West Bank

- Training diplomacy with Iran’s sanction-breaking tankers

- Sanctions will be broken with courage and bravery, not sitting behind negotiating table

