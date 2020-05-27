Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 27

Arman Melli
- How did JCPOA cause Iranian tankers to move freely in intl. waters?
- Before UNSCR 2231, every country could inspect or seize Iranian vessels
Asia
- Refugees and challenges of human rights
Aftab
- Specifications of Iranian gasoline in Venezuela: high quality with fair & reasonable price
Ebtekar
- Rouhani calls on Switzerland to play effective role against US illegal moves
- Solving problems in country, most important revolutionary move: Larijani
Etemad
- WHO warns against growing trend of COVID-19
- Poverty caused by COVID-19 to exacerbate in world
- Delay of South Korea in releasing Iran’s blocked assets!
Ettela’at
- Europe must take practical and effective steps to save JCPOA: Rouhani
- End of US leadership in world ‘nearing’: EU’s Borrell
Iran
- Pres. Rouhani emphasizes more activation of Swiss Humanitarian Trade Agreement [SHTA]
Javan
- US leadership in world has come to an end: Borrell
Donya-e-Eqtesad
- Corona shock as narrated by economic enterprises
Seday-e Eslahat
- Iranian tanker ‘Fortune’, symbol of bravery of Iran and Venezuela: Maduro
Kayhan
- Netanyahu drags Israel into fire with annexation of West Bank
- Training diplomacy with Iran’s sanction-breaking tankers
- Sanctions will be broken with courage and bravery, not sitting behind negotiating table
MA
