'Wisdom still alive in parts of US', says envoy after Iran tankers reach Venezuela

"Not displaying aggression against Iranian tankers indicates that wisdom, foresight and prudence are still alive in some parts of the country's sovereignty," he tweeted.

"This must make it clear to the warlords that the observance of international rules and treaties by governments, including the United States, will create a safer world for all countries and the United States," he added.

The Oil Tanker Tracking Center announced in a Twitter message on Monday that the first ship containing Iranian fuel was anchored at the El Palito refinery in Venezuela.

"Iranian oil/chem Handymax tanker, FORTUNE, which loaded 43 million liters of gasoline during mid-March at Port Shahid Rajaee, Iran, has now moored at berth 2 at the refinery of El Palito, Venezuela, situated west of the capital city, Caracas," the tweet read.

As reported, the second Iranian oil tanker, the 'Forest', entered the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Venezuela early Sunday, met by the country's navy.

It follows the first of five Iranian vessels carrying an estimated total of 1.53 barrels of gasoline between them, Sputnik reported.

Three more oil tankers are expected to arrive in Venezuela from Iran, despite US threats.

