'Fortune' oil tanker moors at El Palito refinery, Venezuela

"Iranian oil/chem Handymax tanker, FORTUNE, which loaded 43 million liters of gasoline during mid-March at Port Shahid Rajaee, Iran, has now moored at berth 2 at the refinery of El Palito, Venezuela, situated west of the capital city, Caracas," the tweet read.

As reported, the second Iranian oil tanker, the 'Forest', entered the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Venezuela early Sunday, met by the country's navy.

It follows the first of five Iranian vessels carrying an estimated total of 1.53 barrels of gasoline between them, Sputnik reported.

Three more oil tankers are expected to arrive in Venezuela from Iran.

The arrival of Iranian tankers to Venezuelan waters despite US threats is interpreted as a landmark in the struggle for sovereignty, independence, and peace.

The desperately needed shipments have caused a diplomatic standoff between the United States and Iran and Venezuela, which are under US sanctions.

Iran has warned of repercussions from the potential interception of Iranian tankers by the US.

HJ/