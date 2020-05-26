  1. Economy
May 26, 2020, 7:38 PM

Some 200 natl. projects to become operational by 2021: official

Some 200 natl. projects to become operational by 2021: official

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for Planning Affairs Saeed Zarandi said that some 200 large national development projects in national level will be put into operation by 2021.

These large industrial, mineral and commercial projects will become operational by 2021 within the framework of weekly campaign entitled “continuous production, effective employment and sustainable exports”.

Launching these development projects will generate near 41,000 employment opportunities directly, he added.

These 200 projects would be launched in line with completing value chain, reducing imports, spurring exports and export activities as well as alleviating deprivation in various provinces of the country, the deputy industry minister highlighted.

Presently, there are 12,500 development projects in the country with the physical progress of over 60 percent, 6,000 of these projects are considered as ‘driving and prioritized ones’.

MA/4934387

News Code 159102

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News