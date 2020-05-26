Some 200 natl. projects to become operational by 2021: official

These large industrial, mineral and commercial projects will become operational by 2021 within the framework of weekly campaign entitled “continuous production, effective employment and sustainable exports”.

Launching these development projects will generate near 41,000 employment opportunities directly, he added.

These 200 projects would be launched in line with completing value chain, reducing imports, spurring exports and export activities as well as alleviating deprivation in various provinces of the country, the deputy industry minister highlighted.

Presently, there are 12,500 development projects in the country with the physical progress of over 60 percent, 6,000 of these projects are considered as ‘driving and prioritized ones’.

