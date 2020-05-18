Iran’s electricity export to neighboring states up 27% last year

Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran exported more than 8 billion kW/hour electricity to neighboring countries, the volume of which is six times more than the electricity imported into the country in the same period.

According to the Specialized Parent Company for Construction and Supply of Water and Electricity Goods (SATKAB), Iran exported electricity to the neighboring countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan Republic, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, last year [from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020].

The total electricity exported to the aforementioned countries in last year hit 8.31 billion kW/hour, showing about 1.736 billion kW/hour growth as compared to a year earlier.

Iran imported about 1.329 billion kW/hour electricity last year, 1.294 billion kW/hour of which is related to Iran’s import of electricity from Armenia.

In this regard, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Armenia accounted for 82.8, 9.7, 6.4 and 0.7 percent of Iran’s total electricity export share respectively last year.

