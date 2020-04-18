Armenian PM thanks Iran for continuation of trade during pandemic

‘’An for this I want to thank both our businessmen and our Georgian, Russian and Iranian partners, who spare no efforts for ensuring cargo transportations from and to Armenia in the best possible way'', Armenpress quoted him as saying on Friday.

One of the important features of the coronavirus pandemic in Armenia is that the phenomenon of empty showcases in groceries did not occur here, PM Nikol Pashinyan said in his April 17 address, noting that unfortunately in many countries it happened.

The state of emergency has been prolonged until May 14 in Armenia. Strict restrictions are imposed on the people's movement.

By 11:00, April 17 Armenia confirmed 1201 cases. 19 people have died, 402 have recovered. There are still 780 active cases.

The PM noted in his address that the COVID-19 outbreak is under control in Armenia.

MNA/PR