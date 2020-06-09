Rouhani stresses expansion of economic coop. with Kyrgyzstan

"We should not wait for the end of the coronavirus for economic cooperation, and we can increase our mutual trade ties within the framework of health protocols,” Rouhani added.

Referring to Iran's success in fighting the coronavirus and the production of equipment needed in this field, the president said, "Undoubtedly, all countries must help each other in order to protect people from this virus.”

He underlined the need for the development of economic and trade relations with Kyrgyzstan, saying, "Today, the Eurasian Economic Union has created a very good ground for the development of cooperation between the two countries, in which we can develop and deepen cooperation."

Rouhani added, "Despite the US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran, we have had good success in fighting the virus and we have also been able to help some of our friendly countries, including Kyrgyzstan, fight the disease."

Jeenbekov, for his part, welcomed the expansion of ties with Iran, saying, "Kyrgyzstan will always be a friend and brother to Iran."

Appreciating Iran for providing health and medical assistance to Kyrgyzstan in the fight against coronavirus, he added, "Iran has had good success in the production of corona equipment and I am glad that we can meet our needs through Iran."

"We need to work to develop trade and economic relations and increase the volume of joint ventures and increase cooperation in this area," he Jeenbekov.

MNA/IRN83815778