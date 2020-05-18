Iran chides EU's impracticality towards US hostile anti-Iranian actions

"We do not disturb their thinking procedures, it is two years that Europeans are thinking," Mousavi said.

"We criticize their impracticality," he noted.

"We do our business and we are hopeful that Europeans take a step, too," he added.

"Presently, the EU is bullied by an arrogant power and it has no other option than obeying it," Mousavi said.

The European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said recently the bloc still needs to consider the United States' demand of extending Iran's soon-to-expire arms ban and he cannot comment on their reaction before the due date.

"We have to think about it but for the time being I cannot explain to you something that hasn't happened," Wall Street Journal quoted Borrell as saying on Twitter.

JCPOA’s European parties have not taken a position on the US strategy to push for the extension of a UN arms embargo on Iran so far while Russia and China have already expressed their opposition

The United Nations arms embargo on Iran is set to expire in October as per the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

HJ/MNA4928124