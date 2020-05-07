Iran execrats 470mn tons of minerals in a year: industry min.

He made the remarks in the inauguration ceremony of national projects of the copper industry held through a video conference with the participation of President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday morning.

The minister noted that his ministry has extraction of minerals as its top priority in the current Iranian calendar year and plans to extract 500 million tons of minerals in the said time.

Rahmani added that major projects in this sector will provide above 10,000 Iranians with jobs.

President Rouhani inaugurated several national projects of the copper industry in a ceremony held through video conference on Thursday.

In his remarks, Rouhnai urged ministries of 'finance' and 'industry and mine' to cooperate on offering shares of small and medium-sized mines at Iran's stock market.

In late April, Iran’s Deputy Industry Mining, and Trade Minister Darioush Esmaili said the mining sector accounted for 25 percent of the country’s non-oil revenues in the past Iranian calendar year.

Iran is one of the richest countries in the mining sector. Despite all the hardships, the limitations and problems that the US sanctions have created, the production of minerals and mining products in the country not only did not fall but also increased in the previous year. In the steel chain, the level of exports also rose.

HJ/IRN83778998