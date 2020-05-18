Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 18

Arman Melli
- Leader: Americans will be ousted from Iraq, Syria
- Zarif pens a warning letter to UN chief over US provocations
Asia
- Reduced dependency on oil exports
- Conundrum of killing Chinese envoy to Tel Aviv
Aftab
- US will be expelled from Iraq, Syria: Leader
- Zarif sends a warning letter to UN chief about US threats to Iran oil tankers
Ebtekar
- Power sharing in Afghanistan
- Chinese envoy to Israel found dead at home
E’temad
- Abdullah and Ghani shared power in Afghanistan again
- Leader meets with representatives of Student Organizations
Ettele’at
- Leader: US to be ousted from Iran and Syria
- Jahangiri: E-government to be launched by yearend completely.
- Leader to deliver speech on Intl. Quds Day
Donya-e-Eqtesad
- Great deal in Afghanistan
- Iran throws its weight behind Venezuela over gasoline deal: Govt. spox
Shargh
- Broadcasting Leader’s remarks, only program on Intl. Quds Day
- Iran predicts to experience Corona by 2021
MA/
Your Comment