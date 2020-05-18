Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 18

Arman Melli

- Leader: Americans will be ousted from Iraq, Syria

- Zarif pens a warning letter to UN chief over US provocations

Asia

- Reduced dependency on oil exports

- Conundrum of killing Chinese envoy to Tel Aviv

Aftab

- US will be expelled from Iraq, Syria: Leader

- Zarif sends a warning letter to UN chief about US threats to Iran oil tankers

Ebtekar

- Power sharing in Afghanistan

- Chinese envoy to Israel found dead at home

E’temad

- Abdullah and Ghani shared power in Afghanistan again

- Leader meets with representatives of Student Organizations

Ettele’at

- Leader: US to be ousted from Iran and Syria

- Jahangiri: E-government to be launched by yearend completely.

- Leader to deliver speech on Intl. Quds Day

Donya-e-Eqtesad

- Great deal in Afghanistan

- Iran throws its weight behind Venezuela over gasoline deal: Govt. spox

Shargh

- Broadcasting Leader’s remarks, only program on Intl. Quds Day

- Iran predicts to experience Corona by 2021

