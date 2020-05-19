Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 19

Etela’at
Russia says to continue support to Bashar al-Assad’s legal government
Govt. spox: all options on the table to counter US potentials moves
Keyhan
Iraqi protestors seize Saudi channel’s office
Pelosi: people are hungry and unemployed across the US
Rouhani: Iran follows the policy of boosting all-out cooperation with Iraq
Iran warns US of any action against its tankers
Arman Melli
Iran-South Korea humanitarian channel to be launched
Ebtekar
President thanks Leader for supports in coronavirus battle
Etemad
Iran-US faceoff from the Persian Gulf to the Caribbean: overcoming sanctions
MR
