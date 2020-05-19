  1. Politics
May 19, 2020, 9:26 AM

Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 19

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iranian dailies on Tuesday, May 19.

Etela’at

Rouhani: Iran seeks all-out cooperation with Iraq

Russia says to continue support to Bashar al-Assad’s legal government

Govt. spox: all options on the table to counter US potentials moves

Keyhan

Iraqi protestors seize Saudi channel’s office

Pelosi: people are hungry and unemployed across the US

Rouhani: Iran follows the policy of boosting all-out cooperation with Iraq

Iran warns US of any action against its tankers

Arman Melli

Iran-South Korea humanitarian channel to be launched

Ebtekar

President thanks Leader for supports in coronavirus battle

Tanker war from the Persian Gulf to the Caribbean

Etemad

Iran-US faceoff from the Persian Gulf to the Caribbean: overcoming sanctions

MR

