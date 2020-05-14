Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 14

Keyhan
The poor's revolution threatens Al-Saudi regime
People observe Night of Decree within health protocols
Iran enters space under toughest sanctions
Nasrallah: Syria biggest hurdle for US-Israeli-Saudi project
Eight new challenges facing new Iraqi PM
FBI mistakenly reveals Saudi official’s role in September 11 attacks
Aftab
US-China in sanctions war?
Saudis in economic crisis
President emphasizes clear investigation of navy vessel incident
Ebtekar
Pompeo’s visit to occupied lands: Crisis-hit partners
Iran marks national day of Ferdowsi, father of modern Persian language
Etela’at
Nasrallah: Zionists unable to end Iran, Hezbollah presence in Syria
Iran urges strong action of EU to save JCPOA balance
National day of Ferdowsi marked
Arman Melli
Mission to occupied lands; Pompeo has targeted Iran
Is US-China faceoff serious?
Rouhani stresses full probe of Konarak accident
Iran
President urges for prioritizing people’s affairs in COVID-19 battle
MR
