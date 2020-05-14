  1. Politics
May 14, 2020, 9:45 AM

Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 14

Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 14

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iranian dailies on Thursday, May 14.

Keyhan

The poor's revolution threatens Al-Saudi regime

People observe Night of Decree within health protocols

Iran enters space under toughest sanctions

Nasrallah: Syria biggest hurdle for US-Israeli-Saudi project

Eight new challenges facing new Iraqi PM

FBI mistakenly reveals Saudi official’s role in September 11 attacks

Aftab

US-China in sanctions war?

Saudis in economic crisis

President emphasizes clear investigation of navy vessel incident

Ebtekar

Pompeo’s visit to occupied lands: Crisis-hit partners

Iran marks national day of Ferdowsi, father of modern Persian language

Etela’at

Nasrallah: Zionists unable to end Iran, Hezbollah presence in Syria

Iran urges strong action of EU to save JCPOA balance

National day of Ferdowsi marked

Arman Melli

Mission to occupied lands; Pompeo has targeted Iran

Is US-China faceoff serious?

Rouhani stresses full probe of Konarak accident

Iran

President urges for prioritizing people’s affairs in COVID-19 battle

MR

News Code 158692

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News