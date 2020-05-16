  1. Politics
Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 16

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iranian dailies on Saturday, May 16.

Etela’at

Russia seeks to prevent US intervention in Venezuela

Zarif says US to suffer loss; urges Europe to change behavior

Rouhani calls for implementation of measures for improvement of people’s lives

Foreign Ministry: Global community should act to protect oppressed Palestinians

Health Ministry: Corona not beat yet

Iran

Nakba Day observed differently amid coronavirus pandemic

Keyhan

US dangerous plot to help 10k ISIL terrorists escape

72nd anniversary of Nakba Day trended as COVID1948

US’ insolent plan against Iran: China, Russia react, Europe stays silent

Eid al-Fitr prayers to be held in white and yellow zones

US blacklists Iran

IRGC aircraft’s new challenge for enemy’s defense sections

 Ebtekar

Zarif says US ended commitment to UNSCR2231 long ago

Etemad

US corruptive role in JCPOA and intl. system

Javan

Trump threatens to cut ties with China

MR

