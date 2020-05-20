  1. Iran
May 20, 2020, 9:14 AM

Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 20

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iranian dailies on Wednesday, May 20.

Keyhan

Chaos in US under coronavirus shadow

President imparts regulations for implementation of General Soleimani World Award

Zionists’ foiled cyberattack to Shahid Rajaei Port

Iran to export coronavirus test kits

War of wills and the Caribbean pirates

Etela’at

Zarif says true service to people not dependent on party or wing

Rouhani underlines integrated ruling as key to reach brighter future

General Soleimani’s letter on Palestine’s resistance against Zionists

Ebtekar

Rouhani says govt. puts essential goods, people’s needs as priority

Trump threatens to cut financial aid to WHO

Trump, Pompeo in quagmire

Asia

Sanctions and the art of managing them

Iran
Judiciary issues death sentences for a couple on corruption in auto market

MR

